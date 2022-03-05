Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.