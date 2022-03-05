Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,177 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $238,005.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ITCI opened at $55.09 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.