Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,006 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 290.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

