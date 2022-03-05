Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.33 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

