Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

