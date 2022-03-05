International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.47

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.47 and last traded at $125.25, with a volume of 15929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 122.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

