Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $5.15. Rimini Street shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 32,937 shares traded.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 228,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,696. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

