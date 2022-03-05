Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,328 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Casey’s General Stores worth $91,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $176.95 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

