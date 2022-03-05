JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $290.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Target from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

