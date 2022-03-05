Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

