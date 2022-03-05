Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

