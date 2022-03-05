UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 78,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 213,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

