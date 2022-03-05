Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average is $263.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

