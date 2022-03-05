Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETTX. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

