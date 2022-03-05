BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $980.42 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

