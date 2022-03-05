Needham & Company LLC Cuts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $78.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NEWR opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in New Relic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in New Relic by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

