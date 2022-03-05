Zacks Investment Research Lowers Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues surpassing the same. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. In late December 2021 and early January 2022, the company reported softness in traffic due to a surge in Omicron cases. Due to this, the company had to re-close certain stores pursuant to local guidelines. Although the company implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening, traffic is still below pre-pandemic levels. A slowdown in new store developments and remodels as well as lower replacement equipment sales due to the pandemic are a concern. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after buying an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after buying an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after buying an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

