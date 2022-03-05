Ambire AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.32 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and $16.33 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

