SVB Leerink Boosts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $23.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

OSH stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 29.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 91.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,796,000 after acquiring an additional 724,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

