Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $37,000. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 22.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLI stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

