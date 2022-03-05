UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UMH. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

