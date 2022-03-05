Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Sells $100,920.75 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.52 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

