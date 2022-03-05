National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 117.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 27.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

