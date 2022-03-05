RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

