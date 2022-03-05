MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

