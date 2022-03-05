Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.64. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

