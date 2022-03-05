Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

TZOO opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,943 shares of company stock worth $601,767 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

