Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

