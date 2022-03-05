Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,043,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,318,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

