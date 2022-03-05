BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $978.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BTRS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BTRS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BTRS by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTRS (Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.