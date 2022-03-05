Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DNAY opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Codex DNA has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Codex DNA by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Codex DNA by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

