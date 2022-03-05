Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $542.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

EVC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 183,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 156,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.