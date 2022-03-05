Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Ooma stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

