Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $389,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.04. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

