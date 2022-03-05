Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $3,959,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $3,927,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In related news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

