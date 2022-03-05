Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 3,125 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gwyn Goodson Mcneal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

