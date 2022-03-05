Ryan Spencer Sells 83,108 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
