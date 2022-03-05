Ryan Spencer Sells 83,108 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

