Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of ICPT opened at $13.37 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $395.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

