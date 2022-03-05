12,854 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $266.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.08. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.11.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.