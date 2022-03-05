Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Ribbit LEAP worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

NYSE:LEAP opened at $9.86 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.