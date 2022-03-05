American International Group Inc. Sells 537 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.92 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.