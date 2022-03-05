Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $85,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $164,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

