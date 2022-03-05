Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

