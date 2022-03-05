American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $17.23 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

