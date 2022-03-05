American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 219,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 781,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

