American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $465.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $313.92 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.