American International Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after buying an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $374.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.24.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.