Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after buying an additional 138,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 544,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.24 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

