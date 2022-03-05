Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $190.00

Shares of Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 192 ($2.58), with a volume of 62905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.71).

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

