Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.92.

BMO opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

